(LEAD) S. Korea's defense chief meets top EU envoy, Dutch, Canadian counterparts in Singapore
By Chae Yun-hwan
SINGAPORE, June 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met with the European Union's top diplomat, and his counterparts from the Netherlands and Canada on Saturday for bilateral talks on security cooperation during an annual security forum in Singapore, his ministry said.
Lee held the back-to-back talks on the margins of the three-day Shangri-La Dialogue, which kicked off Friday and brings together top security officials from over 40 countries, according to the ministry.
During the talks between Lee and Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, the two sides agreed to further develop defense and security cooperation discussed between their leaders in a summit meeting last month, according to the ministry.
Lee also asked for continued cooperation from the EU for peace on the Korean Peninsula as he explained North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, it said, adding they exchanged opinions on regional security issues, including the war in Ukraine.
"Shared alarm at continued DPRK provocations, and discussed Ukraine's needs for ammunition," Borrell said of the meeting in a tweet, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Prior to the talks with Borrell, Lee also met with his Dutch counterpart, Kajsa Ollongren, and the two sides discussed their cooperative defense ties, including ongoing efforts to sign a bilateral memorandum of understanding for defense cooperation, the ministry said.
They also agreed to strengthen cooperative ties in the cyber sector, with Ollongren voicing hopes to further develop bilateral arms industry cooperation, it added.
Lee also held talks with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, who voiced Canada's willingness to actively contribute to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.
The two sides noted their countries have closely cooperated in defense and security areas, such as the implementation of sanctions against North Korea, and agreed to make active efforts to expand cooperation into areas such as the arms industry, it added.
