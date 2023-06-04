Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 June 04, 2023

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/16 Sunny 10

Incheon 23/17 Sunny 10

Suwon 26/15 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 29/16 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/15 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 28/13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 31/19 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/16 Sunny 0

Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/18 Cloudy 30

Daegu 30/17 Cloudy 10

Busan 27/18 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather forecast
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!