Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 June 04, 2023
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/16 Sunny 10
Incheon 23/17 Sunny 10
Suwon 26/15 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 29/16 Sunny 0
Daejeon 28/15 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 28/13 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 31/19 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/16 Sunny 0
Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 20
Jeju 26/18 Cloudy 30
Daegu 30/17 Cloudy 10
Busan 27/18 Sunny 0
