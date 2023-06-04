Nearly 550 S. Korean bio firms to attend Bio Int'l Convention

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 550 South Korean bio companies plan to take part in the Bio International Convention to be held in the United States this week to expand their global presence and boost technology cooperation with industry peers, Seoul's industry ministry said Sunday.

The world's largest partnering event in the sector will be held from June 5-8 (local time) in Boston, which will bring together some 9,100 biotech and pharmaceutical companies firms from 85 nations to give them a chance to learn from and network with partner firms, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

A total of 544 South Korean bio companies will attend the event, which is the largest ever figure and sharply up from last year's 255 entities.

Samsung Biologics Co., Celltrion Inc. and other major South Korean drug firms will set up their own booths to showcase major technologies and products, it added.

On the sidelines of the event, the ministry is scheduled to hold a bio roundtable meeting Wednesday, where major South Korean and U.S. bio firms will explore ways to cooperate on stable supply chains and advanced technologies.

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and the country's bio association will also host a partnership event Wednesday, where Moderna co-founder Robert Langer will have talks on the prospects of South Korea's biotechnologies, the ministry said.



This file photo, provided by Samsung Biologics Co. on June 13, 2022, shows its booth set up for the 2022 Bio International Convention in San Diego, California. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

