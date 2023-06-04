(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
N. Korea fires what it claims to be 'space launch vehicle' southward: S. Korean military
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan to operate system for sharing real-time N.K. missile warning data 'within this year': Seoul's defense chief
-
Napoli's Kim Min-jae named Serie A's best defender, makes Team of the Season
-
(LEAD) Military continues salvage operation for North Korean rocket debris
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, China hold talks in Singapore