Assembly speaker expresses condolences over rail disaster in India
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo expressed his condolences over a deadly train accident in India in a letter to the country's speaker of the lower house, his office said Sunday.
"I hope that the Indian parliament, government and people come together to swiftly deal with the accident, and that the people who have suffered and all Indian people recover from the shock and resume their peaceful daily life as soon as possible," Kim said in the message to Om Birla, speaker of India's Lok Sabha, or House of the People.
At least 288 have been killed in the deadly train crash in the Indian city of Balasore, about 220 kilometers southwest of Kolkata, on Friday.
