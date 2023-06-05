S. Korea beat Nigeria to advance to semifinals at FIFA U-20 World Cup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea have advanced to the semifinals at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina, moving within a win of reaching the championship match for the second consecutive tournament.
Choi Seok-hyun headed in the match's only goal early in extra time, as South Korea knocked off Nigeria 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the tournament at Santiago del Estero Stadium in Santiago del Estero, northern Argentina, on Sunday (local time).
Coached by Kim Eun-jung, South Korea will take on Italy in the semifinals at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, eastern Argentina. The kickoff is 6 p.m. Thursday local time, or 6 a.m. Friday in South Korea.
South Korea finished as the runners-up to Ukraine at the previous U-20 World Cup in 2019. The 2021 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korea have not won a FIFA title at a men's tournament. In 2010, South Korea won the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title.
South Korea did not register a shot attempt until stoppage time in the first half. Nigeria attempted seven shots and handily won the possession battle, with Victor Eletu and Salim Lawal knocking on the South Korean door in the opening 45 minutes.
Nigeria continued to dominate the run of play in the second half and they had answers to South Korea's counterattack attempts.
The teams remained scoreless after 90 minutes, with South Korea unable to put any shot on target.
South Korea finally solved Nigeria about five minutes into the extra period. Captain Lee Seung-won took a corner, and Choi soared to meet it with his head and redirect the ball into the far corner, past the helpless goalkeeper Kingsley Aniagboso.
It was South Korea's first shot on target in the match.
Nigeria failed to respond, though Umeh Emmanuel had a couple of dangerous looks from close range.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
N. Korean leader's sister slams UNSC meeting on space rocket launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan agree to hold working-level talks to prevent repeat of 2018 maritime incident: Seoul's defense chief
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris