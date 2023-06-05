Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- President Yoon considering rejecting Supreme Court justice candidates (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party proposes bill to guarantee equal pay for equal work (Kookmin Daily)
-- NGOs involved in subsidy-related corruption worth 31.4 bln won (Donga Ilbo)
-- Election watchdog likely to face police investigation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to recover 31.4 bln won in subsidies illegally given to NGOs (Segye Times)
-- China erased traces of 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and massacre (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon Jae-in gov't's solar energy policy keeps S. Korea from running cheaper nuclear power plants (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Koreans concerned over U.S.-oriented foreign policy: poll (Hankyoreh)
-- Cover story: S. Korea's youngest inmate on death row (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to reform decision-making process on minimum wage (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Construction costs likely to surge due to 'zero energy' policy (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North Korea condemns UNSC, IMO (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, Japan agree to bury hatchet on radar dispute, boost data sharing (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, Japan agree to prevent recurrence of radar dispute (Korea Times)
(END)
