Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 June 05, 2023

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- President Yoon considering rejecting Supreme Court justice candidates (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party proposes bill to guarantee equal pay for equal work (Kookmin Daily)
-- NGOs involved in subsidy-related corruption worth 31.4 bln won (Donga Ilbo)
-- Election watchdog likely to face police investigation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to recover 31.4 bln won in subsidies illegally given to NGOs (Segye Times)
-- China erased traces of 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and massacre (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon Jae-in gov't's solar energy policy keeps S. Korea from running cheaper nuclear power plants (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Koreans concerned over U.S.-oriented foreign policy: poll (Hankyoreh)
-- Cover story: S. Korea's youngest inmate on death row (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to reform decision-making process on minimum wage (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Construction costs likely to surge due to 'zero energy' policy (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North Korea condemns UNSC, IMO (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, Japan agree to bury hatchet on radar dispute, boost data sharing (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, Japan agree to prevent recurrence of radar dispute (Korea Times)
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!