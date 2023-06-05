Go to Contents Go to Navigation

June 6

1882 -- Korea's Joseon Dynasty signs a treaty of friendship and commerce with Britain.

1956 -- South Korea holds its first memorial ceremony for soldiers who died in the 1950-53 Korean War. The June 6 Memorial Day was established that year as a national holiday, finding stability three years after the war ended.

1999 -- Samsung Electronics develops the world's first 256-megabit dynamic random access memory chip.

2013 -- South Korea accepts a proposal by North Korea to hold working-level talks between government officials aimed at normalizing stalled inter-Korean economic ventures in Mount Kumgang and the Kaesong Industrial Complex. The government-to-government talks were called off the next week due to disagreement over the level of their respective chief delegates.
