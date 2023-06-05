Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 June 05, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/17 Sunny 20

Incheon 23/17 Sunny 20

Suwon 25/16 Sunny 20

Cheongju 27/18 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 27/17 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 27/14 Sunny 60

Gangneung 31/20 Sunny 0

Jeonju 26/18 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 25/18 Cloudy 20

Jeju 21/19 Sunny 70

Daegu 28/18 Sunny 20

Busan 27/20 Cloudy 30

