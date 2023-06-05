Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 June 05, 2023
SEOUL, Jun. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/17 Sunny 20
Incheon 23/17 Sunny 20
Suwon 25/16 Sunny 20
Cheongju 27/18 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 27/17 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 27/14 Sunny 60
Gangneung 31/20 Sunny 0
Jeonju 26/18 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 25/18 Cloudy 20
Jeju 21/19 Sunny 70
Daegu 28/18 Sunny 20
Busan 27/20 Cloudy 30
