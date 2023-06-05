7 Vietnamese nabbed for suspected drug use at club
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Seven Vietnamese nationals have been apprehended for suspected drug use at a foreigners-only club just southwest of Seoul this week, one month after a crackdown led to 10 drug arrests at the same place, police said Monday.
The seven Vietnamese were put under emergency arrest after testing positive for ecstasy and other banned substances in a crackdown that began at 1 a.m. Monday at a Vietnamese-only club in Siheung, 26 kilometers southwest of Seoul, according to the Gyeonggi Siheung Police Station.
They are suspected of taking drugs between late Sunday night and early Monday morning.
The police raided the club after receiving a tip-off and conducted urine tests on 127 people, including club customers and employees. The police station said it will determine whether to seek an arrest warrant for the suspects after further investigation.
The crackdown also led to the detention of seven other Vietnamese who tested negative for drug use but found to be illegal immigrants.
In early May, eight Vietnamese and two Koreans were apprehended at the same club over suspected drug use.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
N. Korean leader's sister slams UNSC meeting on space rocket launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan agree to hold working-level talks to prevent repeat of 2018 maritime incident: Seoul's defense chief