Tom Cruise to visit S. Korea to promote new film

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- American actor Tom Cruise will visit South Korea once again to promote his new film, "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One," this time, its local distributor said Monday.

Lotte Entertainment made the announcement but said the date and itinerary of his upcoming visit have not been fixed yet. But the visit is likely to come right before or after the South Korean release of the movie, which is set for July 12.

It would mark his 11th visit to South Korea since the first in 1994 to promote "Interview with the Vampire."

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the upcoming movie is the seventh installment of the famous spy-action film franchise "Mission: Impossible" starring the American actor and producer Cruise.

The latest film follows Ethan Hunt as he struggles to prevent dangerous weapons that pose a risk to humanity from falling into the hands of villains.

