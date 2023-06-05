Kia hires former BMW designer John Buckingham
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday it has hired a former BMW exterior designer in the latest move to strengthen its design capabilities.
John Buckingham began serving as head of Kia Next Design Exterior Group on June 1 after spending 18 years as exterior designer at luxury car brands, such as BMW, Bentley Motors and Faraday Future, the company said in a statement.
"Drawing from his extensive experience designing electric vehicles (EVs), Buckingham will make a significant contribution to the exterior design of Kia's next-generation vehicles, including all-electric models," the statement said.
Buckingham reports to Kim Teck-koun, vice president and head of Kia Global Design Group.
"I look forward to working with the hugely talented design team to help further define the brand's Opposites United progressive design philosophy and apply this approach to the next generation of Kia vehicle exteriors," said Buckingham. "Together, we will build on the hugely impressive current products and work towards the next generation of design expression."
Buckingham studied automotive design at Coventry University and joined BMW Group in 2005 before moving to Bentley Motors in 2018 and to Faraday Future in 2022.
He conceived the new 8 Series concept at the BMW Designworks studio north of Los Angeles. At Faraday Future, he was responsible for the final development and launching of the FF91, the brand's flagship EV, in the market.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
N. Korean leader's sister slams UNSC meeting on space rocket launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan agree to hold working-level talks to prevent repeat of 2018 maritime incident: Seoul's defense chief