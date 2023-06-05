S. Korea voices regret over N. Korea's threat to forgo prior notice for future satellite launch
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday expressed regret over the North's threat to forgo prior notice to an international maritime safety agency when launching its purported military spy satellite in the future.
Following a botched attempt to launch what the North claims to be a satellite-carrying rocket last week, the country condemned the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on Sunday for adopting a resolution denouncing its rocket launch and hinted that it may not notify the organization for future launches.
"North Korea's attitude, which is drifting further and further away from international norms and common sense, is very disappointing," Koo Byoung-sam, Seoul's unification ministry spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
Stressing such an attitude only further isolates the recalcitrant regime from the international community, Koo called for the North to choose the "right" path for its future.
Prior to last week's launch, the North had notified the IMO and Japan of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.
In an article carried by state media Sunday, the North claimed that the IMO has been reduced to a "tool moving under the control of the White House," and defended the launch as an exercise of its sovereign right for self-defense.
Pyongyang has vowed to "correctly" put the satellite into orbit soon despite global condemnation that the move breaches multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions banning any launch using ballistic missile technology.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
N. Korean leader's sister slams UNSC meeting on space rocket launch
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan agree to hold working-level talks to prevent repeat of 2018 maritime incident: Seoul's defense chief