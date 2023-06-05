National Assembly Secretariat searched in probe into DP's election bribery scandal

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the National Assembly Secretariat on Monday as part of an investigation into allegations that about 10 lawmakers took bribes in connection with the main opposition Democratic Party (DP)'s 2021 leadership election.

Investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office searched the secretariat to seize the entry and exit logs of the lawmakers around the time of the DP leadership election, according to prosecution officials.

The scandal centers on allegations that campaign officials of then candidate Song Young-gil distributed cash envelopes totaling 94 million won (US$71,892) to 10-20 sitting DP lawmakers and other party members in the run-up to the party's national convention.

Last month, prosecutors sought arrest warrants for two former DP lawmakers -- Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man -- on charges of involvement in the cash-for-votes campaign during the chairmanship election.

A motion requesting parliament consent to potential arrests of Lee and Youn was reported to a plenary parliamentary session last week and will be put to a vote at a plenary session on June 12, as parliamentary consent is necessary to arrest a lawmaker while the parliament is in session.

Prosecutors suspect Youn distributed envelopes containing 3 million won each to about 20 sitting DP lawmakers over two days in April 2021.



Former Democratic Party Rep. Youn Kwan-suk attends a parliamentary session in this file photo taken May 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

