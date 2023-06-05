Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Girl group Fromis_9 drops first LP

All News 14:40 June 05, 2023

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Fromis_9 released its first full-length album Monday, five years after its debut in 2018.

The album, "Unlock My World," captures one's will to show his or her true self to the world without trying to live up to the expectations of others, according to the band's agency, Pledis Entertainment.

Including the main track, "#menow," the LP has 10 songs of diverse genres.

The song "#menow" captivates listeners with its sophisticated rhythms, complemented by the graceful vocals and lush harmonies of the members, the agency added.

K-pop girl group Fromis_9 is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop girl group Fromis_9 is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#girl group #Fromis_9 #first LP
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!