Girl group Fromis_9 drops first LP
All News 14:40 June 05, 2023
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Fromis_9 released its first full-length album Monday, five years after its debut in 2018.
The album, "Unlock My World," captures one's will to show his or her true self to the world without trying to live up to the expectations of others, according to the band's agency, Pledis Entertainment.
Including the main track, "#menow," the LP has 10 songs of diverse genres.
The song "#menow" captivates listeners with its sophisticated rhythms, complemented by the graceful vocals and lush harmonies of the members, the agency added.
