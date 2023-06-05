S. Korea's COVID-19 cases hit below 20,000 on average last week

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases reached below 20,000 on average last week amid the country's all-out move to pre-pandemic normalcy, health authorities said Monday.

The country reported a daily average of 17,722 new infections for the week of May 30-June 5, bringing the total caseload to 31,789,625, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The country reported nine COVID-19 deaths on average daily for the one-week period, raising the death toll to 34,827. The number of critically ill patients came to 153 on average, the KDCA said.

Starting this week, the health agency began to release COVID-19 infection data on a weekly basis as the country has removed nearly all pandemic-related restrictions, including indoor mask mandates.

The mandatory isolation period is also reduced to five days as a recommendation, from the previous seven-day requirement.



Spectators watch a Korea Baseball Organization game between the NC Dinos and the LG Twins at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in eastern Seoul on June 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)