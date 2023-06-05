S. Korean, U.S. veterans of Korean War to reunite in Seoul ahead of 73rd war anniv.

By Kim Hyun-soo

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Around 160 South Korean and U.S. veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War will reunite in Seoul this month, ahead of the war's 73rd anniversary, organizers said Monday.

A total of six veterans who will fly in from the United States and 150 South Korean veterans will attend a set of commemorative events to be hosted by the Saeeden Church in Yongin, 40 kilometers south of Seoul, from June 17-22 in Seoul and various other cities.

The church has been hosting the events every year since 2007, to thank and commemorate the service of the veterans who fought in the war against communist North Korea.



A file photo of the welcoming event held in South Korea in June 2019 for U.S. veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and their families, provided by the Saeeden Church in Yongin, 40 kilometers south of Seoul (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The six American veterans, including Paul Henry Cunningham, former president of the Illinois-based Korean War Veterans Association, will travel with their families. Also among the U.S. invitees were 20 members of the U.S. Armed Forces in Korea (USFK) and descendants of war veterans who are serving in the USFK.

From the Korean side, representatives from related organizations, such as the Korean Veterans Association, ranking political and government figures, and members of the Saeeden Church will attend the events.

The American veterans and their families will attend a commemorative ceremony and a welcoming reception on June 18, the second day of their visit to South Korea.



Participants pose during an event held in Chicago, the United States, on June 15, 2014, to commemorate the 64th Korean War anniversary in this file photo provided by the Saeeden Church in Yongin, 40 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

While in the country, they will also visit the Seoul National Cemetery, the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul's Yongsan and the U.S. Eighth Army headquarters in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometers south of the capital.

This year's event will be held in person for the first time in four years due to the pandemic, while marking the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War armistice and the 70th year of the Korea-U.S. alliance.

The church said it will not be inviting foreign war veterans to South Korea from next year, citing health and safety issues of the elderly. Four of the six U.S. veterans visiting this year are in their 90s, according to the church.

Pastor So Gang-seok, who has organized the events solely with financial aid derived from church offerings, said he will continue to seek to meet the war veterans to repay the kindness for their sacrifice.

"The freedom and privilege to worship God could not be enjoyed if it were not for the sacrifice and trouble of the war veterans," he said at a press conference held in Seoul to promote the event Monday.

He called for more attention from the South Korean government to financially support the veterans.

Nearly 6,000 people, including war veterans and their families from eight countries, have participated in the annual events so far, according to the church.

