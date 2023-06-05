KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daewoong 15,070 UP 10
Daesang 18,730 UP 30
ORION Holdings 15,440 UP 150
KCC 212,500 UP 3,500
SKBP 74,300 DN 1,000
SKNetworks 4,775 UP 115
AmoreG 29,950 UP 850
HyundaiMtr 201,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE 28,550 UP 100
Hyosung 66,400 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 78,800 UP 1,000
DongwonInd 44,050 DN 200
LS 87,300 UP 4,200
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES124 80 0 UP7400
GC Corp 126,100 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 71,700 DN 500
GS E&C 21,300 UP 450
GCH Corp 15,690 UP 10
NHIS 9,760 DN 10
LotteChilsung 143,100 UP 1,100
POSCO Holdings 387,500 UP 11,000
CJ 86,700 DN 1,000
TaihanElecWire 14,920 UP 430
Hyundai M&F INS 33,550 UP 450
LX INT 31,250 UP 600
DongkukStlMill 11,400 0
Yuhan 60,900 DN 200
SLCORP 37,300 UP 1,300
CJ LOGISTICS 81,400 UP 500
DOOSAN 104,800 UP 5,500
HITEJINRO 22,850 UP 200
DL 47,350 UP 950
POSCO FUTURE M 380,000 UP 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,850 UP 60
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,500 UP 400
Shinsegae 197,800 UP 2,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,050 UP 600
SamyangFood 118,800 UP 2,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 33,000 UP 1,900
CJ CheilJedang 325,500 UP 5,000
