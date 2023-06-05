SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Daewoong 15,070 UP 10

Daesang 18,730 UP 30

ORION Holdings 15,440 UP 150

KCC 212,500 UP 3,500

SKBP 74,300 DN 1,000

SKNetworks 4,775 UP 115

AmoreG 29,950 UP 850

HyundaiMtr 201,000 UP 1,500

LOTTE 28,550 UP 100

Hyosung 66,400 UP 500

DB INSURANCE 78,800 UP 1,000

DongwonInd 44,050 DN 200

LS 87,300 UP 4,200

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES124 80 0 UP7400

GC Corp 126,100 DN 1,100

SamsungElec 71,700 DN 500

GS E&C 21,300 UP 450

GCH Corp 15,690 UP 10

NHIS 9,760 DN 10

LotteChilsung 143,100 UP 1,100

POSCO Holdings 387,500 UP 11,000

CJ 86,700 DN 1,000

TaihanElecWire 14,920 UP 430

Hyundai M&F INS 33,550 UP 450

LX INT 31,250 UP 600

DongkukStlMill 11,400 0

Yuhan 60,900 DN 200

SLCORP 37,300 UP 1,300

CJ LOGISTICS 81,400 UP 500

DOOSAN 104,800 UP 5,500

HITEJINRO 22,850 UP 200

DL 47,350 UP 950

POSCO FUTURE M 380,000 UP 6,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,850 UP 60

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,500 UP 400

Shinsegae 197,800 UP 2,100

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,050 UP 600

SamyangFood 118,800 UP 2,800

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 33,000 UP 1,900

CJ CheilJedang 325,500 UP 5,000

