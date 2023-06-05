KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaekwangInd 662,000 UP 12,000
Boryung 8,960 DN 50
SGBC 49,600 UP 700
LG Corp. 89,300 UP 900
KAL 22,050 UP 300
Ottogi 456,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 147,000 UP 11,400
Hanssem 45,700 UP 300
F&F 132,300 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,440 UP 10
SKC 104,600 UP 2,000
GS Retail 24,900 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 717,000 UP 2,000
HtlShilla 78,000 DN 300
Hanmi Science 37,000 0
SamsungElecMech 148,400 DN 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,200 UP 30
KIA CORP. 86,200 UP 1,000
Nongshim 444,500 DN 3,000
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,210 UP 1,230
SK hynix 108,700 DN 1,600
Youngpoong 545,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,150 UP 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,150 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 231,500 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,750 DN 950
Kogas 26,800 DN 100
Hanwha 30,950 UP 250
DB HiTek 61,900 DN 1,400
HDKSOE 103,800 UP 5,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,600 UP 350
MS IND 22,350 UP 400
OCI Holdings 83,400 DN 700
LS ELECTRIC 69,100 UP 3,000
KorZinc 487,000 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,450 UP 270
HyundaiMipoDock 81,900 UP 4,800
IS DONGSEO 37,700 UP 550
S-Oil 74,400 UP 1,300
LG Innotek 308,000 DN 2,500
(MORE)
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
N. Korean leader's sister slams UNSC meeting on space rocket launch