KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,400 UP 5,400
HMM 17,910 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 62,000 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 132,000 UP 4,000
Mobis 227,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 109,200 DN 1,600
S-1 54,100 UP 500
ZINUS 30,050 UP 600
Hanchem 234,500 DN 3,000
DWS 40,850 UP 150
KEPCO 19,560 UP 230
SamsungSecu 37,000 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 9,290 UP 170
SKTelecom 49,450 UP 400
HyundaiElev 41,400 UP 1,150
SAMSUNG SDS 126,100 UP 600
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,100 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,795 UP 60
Hanon Systems 9,560 UP 100
SK 169,800 UP 200
ShinpoongPharm 17,240 UP 20
Handsome 24,250 UP 650
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp593 00 UP700
Asiana Airlines 12,350 UP 10
COWAY 48,300 UP 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,800 UP 700
IBK 10,260 UP 20
DONGSUH 20,200 0
SamsungEng 29,350 UP 950
SAMSUNG C&T 110,200 UP 600
PanOcean 4,920 UP 200
SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 18,560 UP 160
LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,500 UP 3,200
KT 30,850 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18260 UP170
LOTTE TOUR 11,290 UP 180
LG Uplus 11,170 UP 90
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,500 UP 600
KT&G 83,100 DN 100
(MORE)
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
N. Korean leader's sister slams UNSC meeting on space rocket launch