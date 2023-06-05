KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 16,950 UP 510
Doosanfc 30,900 DN 50
LG Display 16,390 UP 440
Kangwonland 18,190 UP 60
NAVER 204,500 0
Kakao 57,100 DN 100
NCsoft 320,000 UP 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,400 UP 1,600
COSMAX 88,600 UP 4,200
KIWOOM 94,300 DN 1,100
DSME 28,800 UP 1,500
DWEC 4,355 UP 85
KEPCO KPS 34,800 UP 650
LG H&H 538,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 723,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 70,700 UP 2,800
ShinhanGroup 35,250 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,550 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,100 DN 800
LGELECTRONICS 127,200 UP 4,100
Celltrion 172,200 DN 1,300
TKG Huchems 23,500 UP 550
JB Financial Group 8,580 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,100 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,200 UP 400
KIH 56,200 UP 700
GS 39,100 UP 350
LIG Nex1 79,900 DN 300
Fila Holdings 36,700 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,000 UP 1,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,950 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,595 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 106,600 UP 2,100
FOOSUNG 13,730 DN 40
SK Innovation 199,700 UP 1,700
POONGSAN 41,350 UP 1,050
KBFinancialGroup 48,550 UP 1,100
Hansae 16,330 UP 650
Youngone Corp 47,700 UP 1,700
CSWIND 83,100 UP 1,000
(MORE)
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
N. Korean leader's sister slams UNSC meeting on space rocket launch