Doosan Enerbility 16,950 UP 510

Doosanfc 30,900 DN 50

LG Display 16,390 UP 440

Kangwonland 18,190 UP 60

NAVER 204,500 0

Kakao 57,100 DN 100

NCsoft 320,000 UP 500

HANATOUR SERVICE 54,400 UP 1,600

COSMAX 88,600 UP 4,200

KIWOOM 94,300 DN 1,100

DSME 28,800 UP 1,500

DWEC 4,355 UP 85

KEPCO KPS 34,800 UP 650

LG H&H 538,000 UP 5,000

LGCHEM 723,000 UP 2,000

KEPCO E&C 70,700 UP 2,800

ShinhanGroup 35,250 UP 300

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,550 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,100 DN 800

LGELECTRONICS 127,200 UP 4,100

Celltrion 172,200 DN 1,300

TKG Huchems 23,500 UP 550

JB Financial Group 8,580 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 113,100 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,200 UP 400

KIH 56,200 UP 700

GS 39,100 UP 350

LIG Nex1 79,900 DN 300

Fila Holdings 36,700 DN 200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,000 UP 1,300

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,950 UP 300

HANWHA LIFE 2,595 UP 10

AMOREPACIFIC 106,600 UP 2,100

FOOSUNG 13,730 DN 40

SK Innovation 199,700 UP 1,700

POONGSAN 41,350 UP 1,050

KBFinancialGroup 48,550 UP 1,100

Hansae 16,330 UP 650

Youngone Corp 47,700 UP 1,700

CSWIND 83,100 UP 1,000

(MORE)