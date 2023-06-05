KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 18,820 DN 430
KOLON IND 44,750 UP 150
HanmiPharm 308,000 UP 1,500
SD Biosensor 16,710 UP 10
Meritz Financial 46,450 DN 400
BNK Financial Group 6,840 UP 60
DGB Financial Group 7,150 UP 90
emart 83,800 UP 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 50 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 41,200 UP 2,300
PIAM 34,000 UP 150
HANJINKAL 49,050 UP 1,800
CHONGKUNDANG 89,000 UP 400
DoubleUGames 44,350 DN 300
HL MANDO 48,350 UP 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 785,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 60,900 UP 4,700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,310 UP 160
Netmarble 56,500 UP 500
KRAFTON 191,500 UP 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,500 UP 1,000
ORION 125,000 UP 400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,200 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,190 DN 190
BGF Retail 184,900 UP 200
SKCHEM 74,300 UP 200
HDC-OP 12,600 UP 80
HYOSUNG TNC 394,500 UP 7,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 458,000 UP 10,000
HANILCMT 12,990 UP 100
SKBS 82,700 UP 600
WooriFinancialGroup 12,040 UP 150
KakaoBank 26,950 UP 400
HYBE 265,000 DN 5,000
SK ie technology 99,600 UP 2,100
SKSQUARE 45,150 DN 100
K Car 13,580 UP 290
LG Energy Solution 594,000 UP 6,000
kakaopay 58,800 UP 800
DL E&C 37,000 UP 250
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
N. Korean leader's sister slams UNSC meeting on space rocket launch