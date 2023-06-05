S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 5, 2023
All News 16:42 June 05, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.538 3.510 +2.8
2-year TB 3.620 3.549 +7.1
3-year TB 3.502 3.436 +6.6
10-year TB 3.561 3.495 +6.6
2-year MSB 3.591 3.522 +6.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.307 4.244 +6.3
91-day CD 3.760 3.760 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for possible evacuation after N. Korea's launch
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(URGENT) Seoul city sends alert to residents to prepare for evacuation after N. Korea's launch
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
N. Korean leader's sister slams UNSC meeting on space rocket launch