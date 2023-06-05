JP Morgan CEO visits Seoul after 5 years
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- JP Morgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon met with heads of South Korea's sovereign wealth fund and other major financial institutions to discuss investment opportunities and macroeconomic issues, sources said Monday.
No further details of Dimon's meeting with Jin Seoung-ho, CEO of Korea Investment Corp., and other financial institutions were immediately available.
Dimon arrived in Seoul on Monday -- the first visit in five years -- after traveling to China, Taiwan and Japan over the past week.
Sources said Dimon may meet Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong and government officials, but it remains unclear whether he could meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol or Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong during his stay.
