'The Roundup: No Way Out' tops 5 mln admissions
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The Korean action comedy film "The Roundup: No Way Out," starring Ma Dong-seok, topped a cumulative 5 million admissions at the domestic box office on the sixth day of its release Monday, its distributor said.
The sequel to "The Roundup" (2022) reached the milestone at 4:40 p.m., according to A.B.O. Entertainment. It is the first Korean movie to attract 5 million viewers after "Hansan: Rising Dragon" released in July last year.
The detective action flick, released last Wednesday, crossed the 1 million viewer mark on its second day and continued to add another million each subsequent day, according to the company.
It is projected to exceed 6 million viewers by Tuesday, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday. As of Monday afternoon, about 390,000 people had booked tickets for the movie, indicating a reservation rate of 61.2 percent.
"The Roundup: No Way Out" is the third installment of a crime action franchise that began with "The Outlaws" (2017), which attracted 6.87 million viewers. Its sequel, "The Roundup," topped the annual domestic box office last year with 12.69 million admissions.
In the new film, rough-and-tough cop Ma Seok-do (played by Ma) chases down a local drug ring as a new and dangerous drug is circulating around local clubs.
