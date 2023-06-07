(Yonhap Interview) 7.5 mln Korean diaspora central to Seoul's 'global pivotal state' vision: OKA chief

By Chang Dong-woo

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The inaugural head of South Korea's new state diaspora agency has pledged to "carefully look out" for the some 7.5 million overseas Koreans across the world, emphasizing their important role in realizing Seoul's "global pivotal state" foreign policy vision.

In an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency on Monday, Lee Key-cheol, the head of the newly launched Overseas Koreans Agency (OKA), said he will make the effort to enhance the protection and support for overseas Koreans, and strengthen exchange and cooperation with the diaspora community.

"I will carefully look out for the 7.5 million overseas Koreans, who are enhancing the status of South Korea in 193 countries, so that they can contribute to the advancement of the country's global pivotal state vision," Lee said.

The global pivotal state is the foreign policy slogan of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, highlighting the country's commitment to playing a more active role in tackling regional and global challenges.



In March, Yoon signed a bill promulgating a revision to the Government Organization Act to create the agency replacing the Overseas Koreans Foundation.

The organization was established under the foreign ministry to provide a "one-stop" integrated service in various areas, ranging from visas to tax and pension, which were previously handled by separate government bodies.

During the launching ceremony of the OKA on Monday, Yoon highlighted that the contribution made by thousands of Koreans who left their home when South Korea was poor, including miners and nurses who migrated to Germany in the 1960s and 1970s, remitted their earnings back home and ultimately contributed to their country's economic growth.

Lee, a former career diplomat who also served as executive director of UNICEF Korea, previously worked as an ambassador specializing in overseas Korean affairs. In particular, he is credited for having improved various consular services for overseas Koreans while serving as the consul general in Los Angeles.



He said the agency will focus on opening its door to the overseas Korean community to allow better access to various services and try to offer support in helping out with difficult issues for the diaspora.

"If something that was not done in the past aligns with the agency's objective, it can be boldly done anew. Practices that have been done as a convention can be reevaluated," Lee said.

Lee emphasized the importance of recognizing overseas Koreans not as assets to South Korea but as valuable partners. He expressed his determination to build a network that brings together overseas Koreans active in various fields in their countries of residence to foster a symbiotic community that contributes to the development of their home country.

Further, Lee said he was determined to embrace and support overseas Koreans who have been historically marginalized policy-wise, such as Sakhalin Koreans, adopted Koreans and Korean women in international marriages.

Lee also stressed that it was important for the government to deliver the sense to the Korean diaspora "that their homeland always remained standing next to them."

Besides the overseas diaspora community, the OKA also plans to offer tailored services for multicultural families in South Korea and overseas Koreans residing in the country.



