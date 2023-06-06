Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- New head of DP innovation committee resigns 9 hrs after appointment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Worst drought fuels concerns across globe (Kookmin Daily)
-- Over 10 bln won in gov't subsidies to regional education offices squandered (Donga Ilbo)
-- Election watchdog spent 25 bln won over 12 years in dispatching officials overseas (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Head of DP innovation committee resigns amid controversy over past remarks (Segye Times)
-- Innovation committee chief selected by Lee Jae-myung resigns after 9 hrs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung under fire for recommending scandal-ridden innovation committee chief (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Repeated search over 'sharing confirmation hearing data', gagging parliament, press (Hankyoreh)
-- DP innovation committee chief resigns after 9 hrs (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Naver's search technology installed in Japan's biggest portal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Conglomerates line up to scout 'power influencers' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon pledges mores support for diaspora (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Overseas Koreans Agency chance to create global business hub: Yoon (Korea Herald)
-- Agency launched to offer exclusive support for overseas Koreans (Korea Times)
