Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 06, 2023
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/17 Cloudy 10
Incheon 22/16 Sunny 0
Suwon 25/16 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 28/18 Sunny 0
Daejeon 28/16 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 26/15 Sunny 60
Gangneung 29/21 Sunny 60
Jeonju 27/17 Sunny 10
Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 20
Jeju 22/18 Rain 20
Daegu 28/17 Cloudy 0
Busan 23/18 Cloudy 10
(END)
