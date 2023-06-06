Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 06, 2023

SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/17 Cloudy 10

Incheon 22/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 25/16 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 28/18 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/16 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 26/15 Sunny 60

Gangneung 29/21 Sunny 60

Jeonju 27/17 Sunny 10

Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 20

Jeju 22/18 Rain 20

Daegu 28/17 Cloudy 0

Busan 23/18 Cloudy 10

(END)

