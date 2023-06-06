'Dynamite' tops 1.7 bln YouTube views to become most-watched BTS MV

SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop superband BTS' 2020 megahit single "Dynamite" has topped 1.7 billion YouTube views, becoming the most-viewed music video by the boy group, its agency said Tuesday.

The "Dynamite" music video surpassed the threshold on YouTube at 8:37 p.m. on Monday, becoming the first music video by BTS to achieve the feat, BigHit Music said.

"Dynamite" is an upbeat disco pop song carrying a message of hope. It was released in August 2020 in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The single topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart as the first K-pop piece to do so and brought the group its first Grammy nomination.

Including "Dynamite," BTS has 39 music videos that topped 100 million YouTube views.



This image provided by BigHit Music shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

