'Dynamite' tops 1.7 bln YouTube views to become most-watched BTS MV
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop superband BTS' 2020 megahit single "Dynamite" has topped 1.7 billion YouTube views, becoming the most-viewed music video by the boy group, its agency said Tuesday.
The "Dynamite" music video surpassed the threshold on YouTube at 8:37 p.m. on Monday, becoming the first music video by BTS to achieve the feat, BigHit Music said.
"Dynamite" is an upbeat disco pop song carrying a message of hope. It was released in August 2020 in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The single topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart as the first K-pop piece to do so and brought the group its first Grammy nomination.
Including "Dynamite," BTS has 39 music videos that topped 100 million YouTube views.
