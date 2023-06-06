G-Dragon's contract with YG Entertainment expires
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- K-pop idol G-Dragon's contract with YG Entertainment has expired, but the entertainment agency plans to discuss signing an additional contract with the singer when he resumes his music career, an agency official said Tuesday.
"The exclusive contract with G-Dragon has expired," a YG official told Yonhap News Agency, adding the music label is still working with him for commercials and other miscellaneous activities.
YG "plans to discuss an additional contract with G-Dragon when he resumes his musical activities," the official said, adding the agency will spare no effort for the singer.
G-Dragon debuted as a member of K-pop boy band BIGBANG in 2006 under the wing of YG and had since remained with the agency throughout his successful music career inside the band, as well as a solo musician.
He was listed as a YG artist in the label's business report from late 2022, but his name was deleted in YG's quarterly business report dated March 31.
