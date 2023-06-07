Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- 1st joint cooperative for jeonse fraud victims launched (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Two brothers who fought in the Korean War reunited as they were buried alongside each other after 73 years (Kookmin Daily)
-- Risk of technological leaks growing amid reshaping of global supply chains (Donga Ilbo)
-- Two brothers who fought in the Korean War reunited as remains after 73 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea speeding up to manage ties with China as U.S. seen shifting to 'de-risking' strategy (Segye Times)
-- National Election Commission faces moral hazard issues (Chosun Ilbo)
-- More med students choose to serve mandatory military service as combat medics over public health doctors due to shorter duration (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Japan has set up 8 million-yen fund to support fishing industry for potential damage from planned Fukushima water release; S. Korea hasn't even considered ways to compensate its own people (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea wins seat on U.N. Security Council for 2024-25 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- More S. Korean golfers travel to Japan on lower green fees (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung's Lee to present 'new vision' 30 years after his father's famous new management declaration in Germany (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon stresses 'nuclear' alliance in address (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Export dependency on China wanes (Korea Herald)
-- Presidential office's plan to revamp TV viewing fees causes stir (Korea Times)
(END)
