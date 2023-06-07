4 firms to recall over 54,000 vehicles over faulty parts

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., Volkswagen Group Korea and two other companies will voluntarily recall more than 54,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

The companies, including Ford Sales & Service Korea and Stellantis Korea, are recalling a combined 54,412 units of nine different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems that prompted the recall include a faulty dashboard software problem in Kia's Ray mini car, a faulty door locking system in Volkswagen's all-electric ID.4 SUV, and a faulty intermediate shaft assembly in the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV imported by Stellantis Korea, it said.

Stellantis is a 50:50 joint venture set up through the merger of U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Groupe.

Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry said.

