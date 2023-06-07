N. Korean premier sends condolence message to India's prime minister over rail disaster
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's Premier Kim Tok-hun has sent a message of condolence to India's prime minister over last week's deadly train crash in the country, state media reported Wednesday.
Three trains collided in the eastern state of Odisha on Friday, killing at least 288 people, according to foreign media reports.
In the message sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Kim expressed "deep sympathy and condolences" to the bereaved families and victims, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
Kim also voiced hope that the Indian government will handle the aftermath of the accident as soon as possible and stabilize the lives of those who were affected, it said.
India has maintained relatively close ties with North Korea after formally establishing relations with Seoul and Pyongyang in 1973 and pursuing a non-aligned, neutral policy.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
BTS to drop new digital single 'Take Two' next month
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
Yoon says alliance with U.S. upgraded to 'nuclear-based alliance'
-
S. Korea seeks to win U.N. Security Council seat
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wins seat on U.N. Security Council for 2024-25