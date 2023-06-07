Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 June 07, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/18 Cloudy 20

Incheon 24/17 Sunny 10

Suwon 27/16 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 28/18 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 28/17 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 27/16 Sunny 60

Gangneung 29/19 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/17 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/17 Cloudy 20

Daegu 31/17 Cloudy 20

Busan 26/18 Sunny 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!