S. Korean trade chief to attend OECD ministerial meeting in Paris
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top trade official will attend the ministerial council meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for talks on ways to promote economic resilience and boost cooperation on net-zero goals and other challenges, his office said Wednesday.
Minister Ahn Duk-geun will attend the meeting set to be held in Paris on Wednesday and Thursday (local time) under the theme of "Securing a resilient future: Shared values and global partnerships," according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
During the meeting, Ahn will explain South Korea's major policy measures to ensure stable supply chains facing fast-changing global trade circumstances and propose ways to boost international cooperation on the matter.
He will also introduce Seoul's zero-emission goals and related policies, including the use of clean energy resources.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Ahn is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and his counterparts from member nations to discuss a range of bilateral and global economic and social issues.
"This year's agenda will focus on three inter-related themes of economic resilience for a stronger, inclusive growth and economic values; innovative technology for net zero economies and a long-term commitment to the Indo-Pacific region," the organization said in a release, noting that the world is facing "economic, political, environmental, and social challenges on a scale not witnessed for decades."
