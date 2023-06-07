S. Korea to open int'l maritime defense exhibition in Busan

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will kick off an international maritime defense exhibition in the southeastern city of Busan on Wednesday to promote advanced naval weapons systems, warships and equipment, the Navy said.

The three-day International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition (MADEX) 2023 will take place in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, bringing together some 140 defense companies from 12 countries, according to the armed service.

The event is expected to be attended by over 100 foreign delegates from 26 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Thailand.

A wide range of maritime defense systems will be on display, including models of warships under development, such as the next-generation KDDX destroyer, electronic warfare systems, and marine attack helicopters.

The Navy will also hold demonstrations of a maritime unmanned system, utilizing unmanned surface vehicles, underwater vehicles and drones, at Busan Naval Base over the three-day period.

The Navy's Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lee Jong-ho, the Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan and other senior military officials are scheduled to hold talks with officials from 19 countries on the margins of the exhibition, it said.

"This event will be a valuable opportunity to observe the present and future state of the global maritime weapons system technology and the maritime defense industry, and further strengthen arms industry and maritime security cooperation between countries," Lee was quoted as saying.

MADEX first took place in 1998 on the occasion of an international fleet review hosted by South Korea.

The latest exhibition comes after South Korea announced a plan last November to become the world's top four defense exporter by 2027.



This photo, provided by LIG Nex1 on June 7, 2023, shows its exhibition booth at a convention center in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, for the three-day International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition that closes June 9. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

