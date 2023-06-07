JYP founder to work as guest commentator for NBA finals on S. Korean cable

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Park Jin-young, founder of the K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment and a successful solo artist himself, will serve as a guest color commentator for the NBA Finals on South Korean cable this weekend.

SPOTV, which holds NBA rights in South Korea, announced Wednesday that Park will be in the studio for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, which tips off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Seoul time.



A well-known fan of basketball, Park has called NBA games in South Korea on several previous occasions.

The Nuggets and the Heat are tied at 1-1, with Game 3 in Miami on Thursday in Korean time. The fourth game of the best-of-seven series will also be in Miami.

"I am picking Denver to win the title in five games," Park said in a statement released by SPOTV. "But as I watch Miami, featuring undrafted players, battle the star-studded Nuggets, it reminds me of the early days of JYP."

