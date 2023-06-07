(LEAD) Ex-DP leader Song again turned away after voluntary appearance for questioning

(ATTN: UPDATES with more info throughout; CHANGES photos)

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Song Young-gil, a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), was turned away Wednesday after he voluntarily appeared at a prosecutors office for questioning over a cash-for-vote scandal involving his campaign ahead of the party's 2021 leadership election.

Upon arriving at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, Song asked for a meeting with prosecutors investigating the scandal, but prosecutors rejected the request, citing the absence of an appointment.

It marks the second time Song has been turned away after making a voluntary appearance without a summons to do so. Right after his return from France, Song appeared at the prosecution office on May 2, but prosecutors turned him away, saying a questioning had not been scheduled.

Song was suspected of involvement in a scandal that centers on allegations that his campaign distributed cash envelopes totaling 94 million won (US$72,385) to 10-20 DP lawmakers and other party members in the run-up to the party's leadership election in May 2021, which he ultimately won.



Former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil speaks to reporters outside the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on June 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

The former DP leader flatly denied the suspicions and instead accused the prosecution of unfairly targeting the opposition party for investigation, labeling the prosecutors as "private guards" of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"Rather than bringing people around me in for questioning and forcing them to make statements in a mean manner, I wish the prosecution will summon me and request an arrest warrant for me," Song told reporters outside the prosecution office.

Song later staged a standalone protest in front of the prosecution office, holding signs criticizing the prosecution.



Former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil stages a one-person protest at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on June 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

