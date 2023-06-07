S. Korea holds roll-out ceremony for 1st FA-50GF fighter for Poland

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday held a roll-out ceremony for the first FA-50GF light attack aircraft to be exported to Poland, in a symbolic display of the two countries' growing cooperation in the arms industry.

Under the theme of "Firm Commitment, Secure Future," the ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, in Sacheon, some 300 kilometers south of Seoul.

Following flight tests through next month, KAI plans to supply 12 FA-50GF by the end of this year. In September 2022, KAI inked the "executive" contract with Warsaw's Armament Agency to supply 48 FA-50 jets. GF stands for the "gap filler" meant to replace Poland's aging fleet with the group of the new aircraft.

The ceremony was attended by Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, as well as South Korea's Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa and Defense Acquisition Program Administration chief Eom Dong-hwan.

"We were able to successfully push for such a defense cooperation project within the short span of time due to not only our company's outstanding technology and production capacity, but also trust between the two countries and Poland's determination," Lee said.

Blaszczak noted that the swift rollout has contributed to Poland's reinforcement efforts.

"Thanks to the speedy release of FA-50GF, Poland is now able to equip itself with more advanced military strategies and realize the military modernization," he said. "I look forward to seeing FA-50GF fly in the airspace of Poland."

Aside from the 12 jets to be delivered this year, KAI plans to supply 36 units of the upgraded version, named FA-50PL, from the latter half of 2025 through 2028.

FA-50PL is upgraded by extending its range through the aerial refueling function and enhancing the active electronically scanned array (AESA) and air-to-surface and air-to-air weapons, according to KAI.

Poland has emerged as South Korea's major weapons buyer as it has signed contracts with the Asian country to procure K2 tanks, K-9 self-propelled howitzers and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers in addition to the fighter jets.



Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup speaks during a roll-out ceremony for the first FA-50GF light attack aircraft to be exported to Poland at the headquarters of the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, in Sacheon, some 300 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo released by KAI. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

