Seoul shares trim earlier gains late Wed. morning ahead of Fed rate decision

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier gains late Wednesday morning as investors await key U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's rate decision next week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.52 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,622.93 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03 percent to 33,573.28, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.36 percent to 13,276.42.

U.S. consumer prices for May, set to be released next week, are expected to cool down compared to a month earlier, and the Fed is expected to hold rates steady at its June 13-14 meeting, given recent economic data and dovish comments from Fed officials, analysts said.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.

National flag carrier Korean Air Co. rose 2 percent, leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. jumped 3 percent, leading refiner SK Innovation Co. added 2.9 1.9 percent, and cosmetics firm Amorepacific Corp. gained 1.9 percent.

Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 0.6 percent, market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. declined 0.7 percent, KG Mobility, which was formerly known as SsangYong Motor Co., declined 1 percent, and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. shed 0.7 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,300.35 won against the U.S. dollar at around 11:20 a.m., up 7.75 won from the previous session's close.

