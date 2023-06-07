Yoon attends groundbreaking ceremony for high-speed railroad

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a new high-speed regional railroad, saying the project will allow trains to travel at 400 kilometers per hour and make more places in the country reachable within two hours.

The ceremony was held in Cheongju, 112 kilometers south of Seoul, to kick off construction of a second high-speed railroad track below the Pyeongtaek-Osong line.

The new track is being built to ease traffic on the line connecting Pyeongtaek, 60 km south of Seoul, with Osong, 108 km south of the capital, as several high-speed rail services converge in the area.

Scheduled to open in 2028, the track will allow new rail services to Incheon, Suwon and Geoje, allowing more people to travel on high-speed trains, while also showcasing the country's new world-class technology to build 400 km-per-hour tracks, according to the presidential office.

Currently, high-speed trains can travel at a speed of around 300 kph.

"By constructing an additional railroad that is faster and safer beneath the existing high-speed railroad, we will let everyone ride a train whenever they want to," Yoon said.

"Once the double track is completed, we will be able to run high-speed trains everywhere across the nation, including to Incheon, Suwon and Geoje, further expanding the two-hour zone in the nation," he added.

Improving life in the regions is one of six key administrative goals of the Yoon government.

Yoon said in his speech that he has stressed the importance of "fair accessibility" as a critical component of balanced regional development.



President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, central South Korea, on June 7, 2023, to start the construction of a quadruple-track railway on a KTX high-speed line. The construction project in the 45.7-km Pyeongtaek-Osong section, which is causing a bottleneck of high-speed trains, calls for building a new double-track railway underground below the existing double-track railway. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)