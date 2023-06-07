U.S. Senate launches 'Korea Caucus' to mark 70th anniv. of alliance

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- A group of U.S. senators with keen interest in the Korean Peninsula has launched a bipartisan caucus earlier this week to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korea-U.S. alliance.

The U.S. "Senate Korea Caucus," led by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), was launched Tuesday (U.S. time) to promote exchanges and strengthen the relationship between the two countries, according to the senator's office.

Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Todd Young (R-IN) were other members participating in the caucus, the first of its kind to be launched among senators.

"I am a champion of the U.S.-Korea alliance and Georgia's 100,000 strong Korean American community. That's why we're bringing together Republicans and Democrats to launch the Bipartisan Senate Korea Caucus," Ossoff was quoted as saying in the press release.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues and the strong, patriotic Korean-American community in Alaska to deepen and strengthen this critical 70-year old alliance," he added.

Sen. Young pointed out that strong ties between Seoul and Washington are critical as "threats continue to increase from China and North Korea."

"This caucus will bolster the U.S.-Korea alliance, develop strategies for countering mutual security and economic threats, and advocate for greater U.S.-Korea cooperation on preserving a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he said.



U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during an interview with Yonhap News Agency at a Seoul hotel on April 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

