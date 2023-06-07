SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LotteChilsung 143,000 DN 100

GS E&C 21,250 DN 50

NHIS 9,730 DN 30

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 735,000 UP 18,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,450 UP 10

SKC 107,900 UP 3,300

SLCORP 34,850 DN 2,450

Yuhan 60,700 DN 200

GCH Corp 15,700 UP 10

DB INSURANCE 78,200 DN 600

GC Corp 125,600 DN 500

SamsungElec 71,000 DN 700

DongwonInd 44,800 UP 750

HyundaiMtr 196,400 DN 4,600

AmoreG 29,950 0

KPIC 147,300 UP 300

LOTTE 28,750 UP 200

LS 86,400 DN 900

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES125 50 0 UP700

POSCO Holdings 388,500 UP 1,000

DOOSAN 104,300 DN 500

DL 47,400 UP 50

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,060 DN 140

KIA CORP. 82,000 DN 4,200

Boryung 8,970 UP 10

Hyosung 66,800 UP 400

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,400 UP 1,900

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,700 DN 350

Shinsegae 196,500 DN 1,300

KAL 22,500 UP 450

Nongshim 446,000 UP 1,500

POSCO FUTURE M 385,000 UP 5,000

SGBC 49,100 DN 500

LG Corp. 90,200 UP 900

HITEJINRO 22,700 DN 150

CJ LOGISTICS 81,700 UP 300

SKNetworks 4,860 UP 85

TaihanElecWire 14,920 0

Daesang 19,030 UP 300

Hyundai M&F INS 33,250 DN 300

(MORE)