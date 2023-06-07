KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LotteChilsung 143,000 DN 100
GS E&C 21,250 DN 50
NHIS 9,730 DN 30
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 735,000 UP 18,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,450 UP 10
SKC 107,900 UP 3,300
SLCORP 34,850 DN 2,450
Yuhan 60,700 DN 200
GCH Corp 15,700 UP 10
DB INSURANCE 78,200 DN 600
GC Corp 125,600 DN 500
SamsungElec 71,000 DN 700
DongwonInd 44,800 UP 750
HyundaiMtr 196,400 DN 4,600
AmoreG 29,950 0
KPIC 147,300 UP 300
LOTTE 28,750 UP 200
LS 86,400 DN 900
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES125 50 0 UP700
POSCO Holdings 388,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 104,300 DN 500
DL 47,400 UP 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,060 DN 140
KIA CORP. 82,000 DN 4,200
Boryung 8,970 UP 10
Hyosung 66,800 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,400 UP 1,900
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,700 DN 350
Shinsegae 196,500 DN 1,300
KAL 22,500 UP 450
Nongshim 446,000 UP 1,500
POSCO FUTURE M 385,000 UP 5,000
SGBC 49,100 DN 500
LG Corp. 90,200 UP 900
HITEJINRO 22,700 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 81,700 UP 300
SKNetworks 4,860 UP 85
TaihanElecWire 14,920 0
Daesang 19,030 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 33,250 DN 300
