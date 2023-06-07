KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HtlShilla 77,900 DN 100
Hanmi Science 36,450 DN 550
SamsungElecMech 147,900 DN 500
Hanssem 45,850 UP 150
F&F 132,300 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,350 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 235,500 UP 4,000
Kogas 26,500 DN 300
GS Retail 24,850 DN 50
Ottogi 459,000 UP 3,000
SK hynix 108,000 DN 700
DongkukStlMill 11,400 0
Youngpoong 549,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,050 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,900 DN 250
Hanwha 31,000 UP 50
DB HiTek 61,500 DN 400
CJ 85,800 DN 900
LX INT 31,150 DN 100
ORION Holdings 15,550 UP 110
KCC 215,000 UP 2,500
SKBP 74,500 UP 200
Daewoong 14,860 DN 210
SamyangFood 119,000 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 33,350 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 324,000 DN 1,500
TaekwangInd 663,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,840 DN 10
HDKSOE 104,400 UP 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,300 DN 300
MS IND 21,600 DN 750
OCI Holdings 89,200 UP 5,800
LS ELECTRIC 67,700 DN 1,400
KorZinc 488,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,490 UP 40
HyundaiMipoDock 81,200 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 38,650 UP 950
S-Oil 75,300 UP 900
LG Innotek 302,000 DN 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,500 UP 2,100
