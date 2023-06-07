KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HMM 19,100 UP 1,190
HYUNDAI WIA 59,700 DN 2,300
KumhoPetrochem 133,700 UP 1,700
Mobis 219,500 DN 8,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 107,800 DN 1,400
S-1 53,900 DN 200
ZINUS 29,800 DN 250
Hanchem 232,500 DN 2,000
DWS 40,900 UP 50
KEPCO 19,290 DN 270
SamsungSecu 37,050 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 9,200 DN 90
SKTelecom 49,600 UP 150
HyundaiElev 42,200 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 126,000 DN 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,700 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,770 DN 25
Hanon Systems 9,500 DN 60
SK 174,800 UP 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 17,050 DN 190
Handsome 24,050 DN 200
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp596 00 UP300
Asiana Airlines 12,480 UP 130
COWAY 48,100 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,300 DN 500
IBK 10,310 UP 50
DONGSUH 20,000 DN 200
SamsungEng 28,950 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 111,600 UP 1,400
PanOcean 5,220 UP 300
SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 0
CheilWorldwide 18,520 DN 40
LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,100 DN 400
KT 30,700 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18220 DN40
LOTTE TOUR 11,450 UP 160
LG Uplus 11,210 UP 40
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,300 UP 800
KT&G 83,000 DN 100
Doosan Enerbility 17,400 UP 450
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
BTS' J-Hope to work as drill instructor at Army boot camp: sources
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
Yoon says alliance with U.S. upgraded to 'nuclear-based alliance'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wins seat on U.N. Security Council for 2024-25
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea wins seat on U.N. Security Council for 2024-25