Doosanfc 30,800 DN 100

LG Display 16,410 UP 20

Kangwonland 18,180 DN 10

NAVER 205,000 UP 500

Kakao 57,400 UP 300

NCsoft 315,000 DN 5,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 54,400 0

COSMAX 87,100 DN 1,500

KIWOOM 95,000 UP 700

DSME 29,050 UP 250

HD Hyundai Infracore 10,870 DN 340

DWEC 4,330 DN 25

KEPCO KPS 34,900 UP 100

LG H&H 539,000 UP 1,000

LGCHEM 746,000 UP 23,000

KEPCO E&C 70,300 DN 400

ShinhanGroup 35,200 DN 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,800 UP 250

HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,250 UP 150

LGELECTRONICS 125,700 DN 1,500

Celltrion 170,400 DN 1,800

TKG Huchems 23,100 DN 400

JB Financial Group 8,600 UP 20

DAEWOONG PHARM 111,900 DN 1,200

HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,400 UP 200

KIH 55,900 DN 300

GS 38,900 DN 200

LIG Nex1 80,400 UP 500

Fila Holdings 38,650 UP 1,950

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,100 DN 3,900

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,900 DN 50

HANWHA LIFE 2,585 DN 10

AMOREPACIFIC 107,200 UP 600

FOOSUNG 13,930 UP 200

SK Innovation 206,500 UP 6,800

POONGSAN 41,350 0

KBFinancialGroup 48,400 DN 150

Hansae 16,120 DN 210

Youngone Corp 48,150 UP 450

CSWIND 84,400 UP 1,300

(MORE)