KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 18,800 DN 20
KOLON IND 44,750 0
HanmiPharm 305,000 DN 3,000
SD Biosensor 16,420 DN 290
Meritz Financial 46,300 DN 150
BNK Financial Group 6,850 UP 10
DGB Financial Group 7,120 DN 30
emart 83,500 DN 300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY354 00 DN350
KOLMAR KOREA 41,350 UP 150
PIAM 33,950 DN 50
HANJINKAL 48,350 DN 700
CHONGKUNDANG 88,400 DN 600
DoubleUGames 43,900 DN 450
HL MANDO 47,300 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 786,000 UP 1,000
Netmarble 56,000 DN 500
KakaoBank 26,900 DN 50
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,200 0
HD HYUNDAI 60,100 UP 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,310 UP 120
SK ie technology 96,000 DN 3,600
ORION 127,300 UP 2,300
HYOSUNG TNC 397,000 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 12,620 UP 20
Doosan Bobcat 60,200 DN 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,340 UP 30
HANILCMT 13,120 UP 130
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 474,500 UP 16,500
SKBS 82,100 DN 600
KRAFTON 193,600 UP 2,100
BGF Retail 186,600 UP 1,700
WooriFinancialGroup 11,970 DN 70
SKCHEM 75,700 UP 1,400
HYBE 269,000 UP 4,000
kakaopay 58,500 DN 300
K Car 13,390 DN 190
DL E&C 37,200 UP 200
SKSQUARE 46,100 UP 950
LG Energy Solution 604,000 UP 10,000
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
BTS' J-Hope to work as drill instructor at Army boot camp: sources
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
Yoon says alliance with U.S. upgraded to 'nuclear-based alliance'
(LEAD) S. Korea wins seat on U.N. Security Council for 2024-25
(2nd LD) S. Korea wins seat on U.N. Security Council for 2024-25