GKL 18,800 DN 20

KOLON IND 44,750 0

HanmiPharm 305,000 DN 3,000

SD Biosensor 16,420 DN 290

Meritz Financial 46,300 DN 150

BNK Financial Group 6,850 UP 10

DGB Financial Group 7,120 DN 30

emart 83,500 DN 300

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY354 00 DN350

KOLMAR KOREA 41,350 UP 150

PIAM 33,950 DN 50

HANJINKAL 48,350 DN 700

CHONGKUNDANG 88,400 DN 600

DoubleUGames 43,900 DN 450

HL MANDO 47,300 DN 1,050

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 786,000 UP 1,000

Netmarble 56,000 DN 500

KakaoBank 26,900 DN 50

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,200 0

HD HYUNDAI 60,100 UP 600

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,310 UP 120

SK ie technology 96,000 DN 3,600

ORION 127,300 UP 2,300

HYOSUNG TNC 397,000 UP 2,500

HDC-OP 12,620 UP 20

Doosan Bobcat 60,200 DN 700

H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,340 UP 30

HANILCMT 13,120 UP 130

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 474,500 UP 16,500

SKBS 82,100 DN 600

KRAFTON 193,600 UP 2,100

BGF Retail 186,600 UP 1,700

WooriFinancialGroup 11,970 DN 70

SKCHEM 75,700 UP 1,400

HYBE 269,000 UP 4,000

kakaopay 58,500 DN 300

K Car 13,390 DN 190

DL E&C 37,200 UP 200

SKSQUARE 46,100 UP 950

LG Energy Solution 604,000 UP 10,000

(END)