Yoon takes part in rice planting with young farmers

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a rice field in the southern county of Buyeo on Wednesday and took part in rice planting with young farmers, his office said.

This was his second visit to a rice field after he took part in harvesting rice in the central city of Sangju last October.

Yoon rode on a rice-planting machine and also watched a self-driving rice-planting machine at work.

The presidential office said the new machine, which recently became the first self-driving farm machine to pass a state inspection, will help solve the problems of an aging population and workforce shortages in rural villages.

President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) operates a machine to plant rice seedlings as he takes part in rice planting at a paddy in Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province, central South Korea, on June 7, 2023, in this photo released by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

