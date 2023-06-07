S. Korean, Israeli FMs discuss bilateral cooperation in trade, science technology
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Israel held consultations Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties in the areas of trade, science technology and startups, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
During their talks held in Seoul, Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, agreed that the two countries have developed substantial cooperation in various fields since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1962.
The two sides expressed their commitment to expand economic cooperation based on their bilateral free trade agreement, which was ratified last year.
Park also expressed hopes for further cooperation in the areas of startups and science technology. Cohen proposed continuing their partnership by creating synergy between South Korea's outstanding manufacturing capabilities and Israel's cutting-edge technologies.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
BTS' J-Hope to work as drill instructor at Army boot camp: sources
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with 'Cupid'
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
Yoon says alliance with U.S. upgraded to 'nuclear-based alliance'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wins seat on U.N. Security Council for 2024-25
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea wins seat on U.N. Security Council for 2024-25