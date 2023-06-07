Enterpartners to raise 2.5 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Enterpartners Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 2.5 billion won (US$1.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2.82 million common shares at a price of 885 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

